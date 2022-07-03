HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 113 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $616.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.32 and a 200-day moving average of $731.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

