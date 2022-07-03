HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 401 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,243,000. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,743,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,744,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

MPLX opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

