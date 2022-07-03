HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.