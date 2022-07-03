HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.