HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $484.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.36 and its 200 day moving average is $528.27.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

