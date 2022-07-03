HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 298.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.28 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

