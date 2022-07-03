HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $25.58 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.4% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

