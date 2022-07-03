HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $9 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.