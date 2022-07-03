HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $1.09 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

