HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

