HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 1,172 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after buying an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after buying an additional 300,495 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

