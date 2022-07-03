HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 5,446 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $115.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

