HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 918 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

