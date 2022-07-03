HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Masco were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.