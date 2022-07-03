HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 1,494 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.15 and a 200-day moving average of $415.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

