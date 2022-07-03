Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.75. Hill International shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 68,663 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Hill International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

