Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.18 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.90.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

