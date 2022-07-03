Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 63,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 133,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.18 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

