Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

