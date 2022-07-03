Hour Loop, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOUR) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 6th

Hour Loop’s (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 6th. Hour Loop had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HOUR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hour Loop has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.33.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hour Loop stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hour Loop, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HOUR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hour Loop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

