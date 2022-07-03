Hour Loop, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOUR) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 6th

Hour Loop’s (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 6th. Hour Loop had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of NASDAQ HOUR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hour Loop has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.33.
Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter.
About Hour Loop (Get Rating)
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
