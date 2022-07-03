Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $127.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HHC. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $279,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $533,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.9% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.