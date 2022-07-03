HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,061,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of HP worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.87 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

