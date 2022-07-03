HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $313.65 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

