Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 742 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 101,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

