IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

IBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.21. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$14.80. The firm has a market cap of C$450.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

