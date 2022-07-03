IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,017 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.