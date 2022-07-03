IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after buying an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,195,000 after buying an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after buying an additional 1,428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 372,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

