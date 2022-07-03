IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cable One by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Cable One by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cable One by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cable One by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,866.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,292.12 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,425.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

