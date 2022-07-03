IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $751,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $220.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

