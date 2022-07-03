IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 808.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.91. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $197.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

