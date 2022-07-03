IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.16.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $317.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

