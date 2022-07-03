Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ILMN opened at $191.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.55.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
