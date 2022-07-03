Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Shares of ILMN opened at $191.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.