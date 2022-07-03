Insider Buying: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Buys £39,547.75 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($48,518.89).

MNG opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.36) on Friday. M&G plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.40 ($2.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.15. The company has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.66) to GBX 226 ($2.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on M&G from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241 ($2.96).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

