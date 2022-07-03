Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Sells 5,462 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Scot Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00.

ALT stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 136,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

