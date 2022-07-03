Insider Selling: Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Insider Sells £4,961.52 in Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) insider Mark Smith sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £4,961.52 ($6,087.01).

BILN opened at GBX 218 ($2.67) on Friday. Billington Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 319 ($3.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.27. The firm has a market cap of £28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,800.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

