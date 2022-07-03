Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 485.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

