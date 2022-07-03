Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. Analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.