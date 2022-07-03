Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 21,677 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 590.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.62%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

