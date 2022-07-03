Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.47. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

