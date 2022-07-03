Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

