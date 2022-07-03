Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $302.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.52.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

