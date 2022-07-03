Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average of $185.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

