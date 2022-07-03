Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.