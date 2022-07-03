Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 4,824 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.19 and its 200-day moving average is $274.91.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

