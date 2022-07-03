Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,412 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 333.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $595.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $629.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

