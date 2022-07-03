Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 7,695 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.42.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $282.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.32 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average of $305.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.