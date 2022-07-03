Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.10 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MasTec by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

