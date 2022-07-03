Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

