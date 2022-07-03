Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

