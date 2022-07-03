Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.84 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

